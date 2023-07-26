By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has signed a new multi-year contract with the team which will reportedly make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The contract, which was confirmed by the Chargers, is five years long and worth $262.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The deal will run through the 2029 season and is reportedly slightly higher in terms of money and yearly average than the contract signed by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in April.

According to Rapoport and Garafolo, Herbert will receive $218.7 million guaranteed in his new deal.

The 25-year-old Herbert was selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2020 Draft by the Chargers.

Since then, he has developed into one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, setting numerous records in his three years in the pinnacle of the sport.

No player in NFL history has more completions, passing yards and combined touchdowns over the first three seasons of their career. He is the only player in history to top 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three seasons.

Herbert was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting all-time rookie records in 2020 for completions, passing touchdowns, combined scores and 300-yard performances.

A year later, he set franchise records with 38 passing touchdowns and 5,014 passing yards, being voted to the Pro Bowl as a result.

He led the Chargers to the playoffs last season, though the team blew a 27-0 lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round.

According to Spotrac, Herbert is set to earn $4.23 million this year on his rookie contract, but the new deal will kick in in 2024.

