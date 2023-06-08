The Los Angeles county district attorney’s office has left Twitter due to barrage of what the office called vicious homophobic attacks. The account that went by the handle @LADAOffice no longer exists on Twitter. The office said Thursday that comments on Twitter ranged from homophobic and transphobic slurs to sexually explicit and graphic images. It added that they remained visible in replies to the account more than 24 hours after they were reported to Twitter. Multiple advocacy groups say attacks on LGBTQ+ users have increased substantially since Elon Musk took over the company last fall.

