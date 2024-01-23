LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay $5 million to the founder and CEO of a software company who was briefly accused of stealing data on county poll workers in a case he said was pushed by conspiracy theorists. KNBC-TV says the county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve the settlement of a lawsuit filed by Eugene Yu of Michigan-based Konnech Corp. over his 2022 arrest and prosecution for conspiracy and embezzlement. Konnech had a contract with the county to provide some software used to manage election workers. The county DA’s office accused Yu of violating it by storing data on hundreds of poll workers on servers in China. The case was dropped about a month later. Yu’s lawsuit alleged it was based on conspiracy theories that falsely linked his company to the Chinese government.

