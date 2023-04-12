LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged two former police detectives in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man that left him paralyzed from the waist down. That’s according to the Los Angeles County district attorney. Former Whittier detectives Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo opened fire on April 30, 2020, as Nicholas Carrillo ran from them. The detectives were in plainclothes and an unmarked car. They thought Carrillo was driving a sedan that had been used in an unarmed robbery the month before. A woman was the suspect in that robbery. Carrillo was alone in the car on the day he was shot.

