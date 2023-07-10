LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of the Los Angeles Times has sold the San Diego Union-Tribune to MediaNews Group. The move was announced Monday and comes less than a week after the LA Times announced was cutting 74 newsroom jobs to deal with financial difficulties. The price of the sale hasn’t been disclosed. Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong bought both papers from Chicago-based Tribune Publishing in 2018 for $500 million. The new owners control hundreds of daily and weekly publications around the country, including the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and many other Southern California papers. Staff at the San Diego paper are being offered buyouts, and more layoffs may come.

