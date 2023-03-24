By Taylor Romine, CNN

The Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99 have reached a deal following a three-day strike, officials said in a news conference Friday evening.

Below are the agreed-upon terms as announced by Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho:

Salary increases of:

6% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2021

7% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2022

7% ongoing wage increase effective July 1, 2023

$2 per hour increase for all employees effective January 1, 2024

A $1,000 bonus for current employees who were with the district in the 2020-21 school year

The Los Angeles Unified School District minimum wage will be raised to $22.52 an hour

Health benefits for part-time employees assigned to work four or more hours a day, including coverage for their qualified dependents.

Increase hours and compensation for paraprofessionals serving students with special needs.

Invest $3 million in an Education and Professional Development Fund for SEIU members.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.