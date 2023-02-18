We are currently seeing plenty of snow showers across eastern ID and western WY for this afternoon and evening. Blowing snow is possible late tonight across some of our rural mountains. Most scattered snow showers will be out towards the mountains with some isolated batches of snow showers possible for the valleys.

These snow showers continue late into tonight before slowly drying out for tomorrow morning. Sunday looks to only have stray mountain snow showers, but the winds will pick up a lot for Sunday bringing the potential for dangerous blowing snow conditions. Scattered snow showers return on Monday and continue well into Tuesday and Wednesday. Even on Thursday, Friday, and next weekend, we could still see more snow showers coming into the region.

Snowfall totals by Monday afternoon look to bring most snow accumulation into the mountains and highlands east of the Snake River Plain. The Pine Creek Pass between Teton and Swan Valley and the Tetons in western WY are looking at about a foot to a foot and a half of snowfall. The valleys surrounding those areas are looking at 4-8 inches including Swan Valley, Driggs, Victor, and Jackson Hole. The Snake River Plain and SE Idaho should see somewhere between an inch to 4 inches of snowfall. We are looking at a half inch to two inches of snow for the Magic Valley and areas of central ID. Keep in mind that these snowfall totals are only up to Monday afternoon. More snow is expected into next week.

Wind is also a big concern over the next few days. Tonight’s wind should be mostly light with a few breezes up to 15 mph, but starting Sunday afternoon, winds are expected to be up to 25-35 mph especially in the Upper Snake River Plain and out towards western WY. Winds will continue to be very breezy all the way up into Wednesday before winds calm down a little for the end of the week. This brings the potential for blowing snow to most rural areas between Sunday and Wednesday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including Victor and Pine Creek Pass.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Jackson Hole, Teton Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.

We are expecting more watches and warnings to be issued soon for the next few days.