BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has blocked a package of anti-LGBTQ+ bills from becoming law. He vetoed the three bills Friday. They are: a ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people that includes puberty-blockers, hormone treatment and surgery; a “Don’t Say Gay” bill that broadly bars teachers from discussing gender-identity and sexual orientation in public school classrooms; and a measure requiring public school teachers to use the pronouns and names that align with what students were assigned at birth. Republicans say they are likely to return to the Capitol for a veto session in an attempt to override the governor’s decision.

