BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s gubernatorial election is one of three in the country this year. Republicans are hoping to reclaim the governor’s mansion Saturday after an eight-year hiatus, while Democrats are trying to keep the coveted position in a state where Donald Trump garnered a majority of the votes during the last two presidential elections. Six major candidates, including four Republicans, one Democrat and one independent, are vying for the seat that is being vacated by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is unable to run again due to consecutive term limits. Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

