By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state’s alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare bourbons for personal use. The criminal investigation was announced Friday by the state attorney general. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission found that officials were paying for the whiskey but had used their connections at the commission to obtain them. That practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved both senior state employees and members of the Oregon Legislature. It deprived whiskey aficionados among the public of the boutique bourbons.