IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Couples and Families alike came together to explore the Falls Market’s Lover Expo. Space was hard to come by as people filled the Mountain America Event center to find something for that special someone.

“Well, it’s a little hard because he’s here with me right now. So but it’s been fun to kind of see, you know, different things for the kids. The kids love Valentine’s Day. And so it’s great just to find, you know, those little dancer trinkets or things just kind of make the holiday special,” Memrie Cromwell said.

“There’s something that we can celebrate together and it can be with your girlfriends, with your boyfriends, with your spouse, with your children. And so we wanted we wanted something to get people out and feel that energy again,” Kaylin Hales said.

And the expo was the perfect place, with over 300 vendors representing small businesses from all over Idaho Falls. Small Businesses from 3D print models, crocheted art, paintings, photographs, to food among others.

“We’ve really crammed them in. We were pretty cool. We’re tight in here,” Kaylin said.

“We are at capacity,” Branden Hales said.

People at the expo were also excited about preparing for Valentine’s Day coming up in a few days.

“We’ve been married almost five years, been together almost eight. And it’s just a good reminder to just give that extra little attention to our relationship,” Alana said.

“Because it’s so easy to get distracted by everything that’s important to do and having a day to sit, You know, it’s about us. We matter to each other,” Kaelan said.

“Just being together as a family and just celebrating it together and loving each other,” Carson said.

Everyone there was happy to get prepared for Valentine’s Day and see what local small businesses could offer as they prepare for their Valentine’s Day special.