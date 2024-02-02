IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Country music fans may be excited to hear Luke Bryan will be performing a concert this summer in eastern Idaho.

Luke Bryan will bring his “Mind of a Country Boy” tour to the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on August 1, 2024. The concert will include special guests Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, and Alana Springsteen.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 AM through ticketmaster.com

Bryan is five-time Entertainer of the year and a celebrity judge on the TV show “American Idol.”

He will kick off his tour April 17th in Calgary, Canada and travel around the country through mid-September. He will also perform a second show in Idaho at the Ford Idaho Center Ampitheater in Nampa on August 2, 2024.

According to his official website, “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” is aptly titled after a song from Luke’s upcoming album release.

During his career Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans inclusive of his numerous headline tours, “Crash My Playa,” “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” and “Farm Tour.”

The Mountain America Center news release said Luke Bryan found professional success as a songwriter before delivering his debut album, I’ll Stay Me, in 2007. He followed with the acclaimed albums Doin’ My Thing, Tailgates & Tanlines, Crash My Party and Kill the Lights, the last of which produced a record-breaking six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In late 2017, Bryan released his fourth album to top the Billboard Top 200, What Makes You Country, before debuting as a judge for a revived American Idol early the following year.