TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – UPDATE 01/30/2023 8:45 a.m. – Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports as of 4:00 a.m. on 1/30, all power in Teton County and the Town of Jackson is restored. With the bitterly cold temperatures and damage to power infrastructure, LVE is dealing with high loads on the system. As they attempt to stabilize the load, LVE asks that customers in the Town east of Gros Ventre Street conserve power as they can for the next six hours until the afternoon of 1/30 to help prevent further outages.

One way that customers can temporarily reduce their power demand is to turn down home and business thermostats by a couple degrees.

If you are still experiencing an outage, please contact the LVE power outage hotline at 800-882-5875.

UPDATE 01/30/2023 7:15 a.m. – Lower Valley Energy reports that as of 4:00 a.m. on 1/30, all power in Teton County and the Town of Jackson is restored. If you are still experiencing an outage, please contact the LVE power outage hotline at 800-882-5875. Teton County School District advises that school will operate as normal as well. LVE and Teton County Emergency Management thank the public for their patience and resilience through this incident.

Teton County Emergency Management would also like to thank the Teton County Library, Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, American Red Cross, and Teton County Community Emergency Response Team for standing up shelters to assist the public during this outage.

UPDATE 01/29/2023 9:25 p.m – It is possible that power will not be fully restored this evening.Lower Valley Energy (LVE) estimates that power has been restored to approximately 80 percent of customers affected by the outage. LVE linemen will continue working overnight.

Members of the public who need a warm place to stay overnight are advised to go to the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole at 1251 South Park Loop Road, Jackson, WY 83001 before 11:00 p.m. tonight. A shelter has been set up there. If you need transportation to the church, please call START OnDemand at 307-342-0056, or download the START OnDemand app.

If you find that you need shelter after 11 p.m. this evening, please contact Teton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at their non-emergency number: 307-733-2331.

As a reminder, the Town of Jackson will not enforce overnight parking regulations allowing for on-street parking for friends and neighbors needing to stay with others.

UPDATE 01/29/2023 6:40 p.m. – Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that power has been restored to approximately 70 percent of customers affected by the outage. Power remains out in several areas in the Town of Jackson.

An overnight shelter is being set up at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole at 1251 South Park Loop Road, Jackson, WY 83001. Members of the public who need a warm place to stay overnight are invited to go to the Presbyterian Church starting at 7:00 p.m. If you need transportation to the church, please call START OnDemand at 307-342-0056, or download the START OnDemand app.

The Presbyterian Church shelter will not be able to accommodate household pets, but the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter will be accepting dogs and cats for the night. Pets can be dropped off at the shelter located at 3150 South Adams Canyon Drive, 733-2139 or bring them to the Presbyterian Church and transportation will be arranged when you arrive.Additionally, the To

wn of Jackson will not enforce overnight parking regulations allowing for on street parking for friends and neighbors needing to stay with others.

We would like to remind everyone to NOT use combustible devices indoors to keep your house warm. Generators, camp stoves, or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. These devices can generate carbon monoxide, which is a colorless and odorless gas that can be lethal. If you cannot stay warm in your home, please stay at the shelter provided at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole.

UPDATE 01/29/2023 3:00 p.m. – Lower Valley Energy (LVE) continues to utilize all available resources to restore power to impacted areas of East Jackson and northern Teton County. As of 2:30 PM on 1/29/23, LVE does not have an estimated timeline for power restoration.

Those who need to warm up may visit Teton County Library at 125 Virginian Lane, Jackson, WY 83001. If you are in need of transportation to the library, contact START on-demand or call Sheriff’s Office dispatch at the non-emergency number: 307-733-2331.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop significantly from 5 PM this evening through 9 AM on 1/30/23. Prepare now for cold temperatures. The National Weather Service (www.weather.gov/riw) is calling for wind chills -20 F to -40 F in the Jackson Hole valley. Stay tuned to Nixle for further updates.

ORIGINAL MESSAGE 01/29/2023 11:00 a.m. – Lower Valley Energy (LVE) is aware of power outages impacting customers in east Jackson and northern Teton County. LVE has had a transformer fail at the East Jackson power substation that has caused the outage. LVE personnel are on scene and are working as quickly and as safely as possible to install and energize a spare transformer in order to return power to customers.

When the spare transformer is installed, LVE will need to restore power in phases in order to not overload the power grid. This means that some sections may get power before others; know that LVE is working to get all impacted customers power in the safest and quickest way possible.

Town of Jackson Public Works is requesting that if you have lost heat that you leave a pencil-width amount of water flowing from a faucet in your home/business to ensure that pipes do not freeze and possibly burst.

See the resources attached to this message for tips on dealing with winter power outages and visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather for more info. Prepare now for cold temperatures. National Weather Service (www.weather.gov/riw) is calling for temperatures as low as -23 F with wind chills to -35 F tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Stay tuned to Nixle for further updates.