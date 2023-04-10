PARIS (AP) — Comments by French President Emmanuel Macron over Europe’s priorities on Taiwan have raised questions over the EU’s relationship with both the U.S. and China, on the eve of his planned speech on the bloc’s sovereignty in The Netherlands. Macron’s remarks were published Sunday in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos and Politico Europe. “The question we need to answer, as Europeans, is the following: is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No,” Macron was quoted as saying in the interview. “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

