AMSTERDAM (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is set to begin a two-day state visit to the Netherlands and is outlining his vision for the future of Europe at a speech in The Hague, after making waves with comments about the continent’s relationship with Taiwan. Macron’s trip to Amsterdam and The Hague starting Tuesday is the first state visit by a French leader since Jacques Chirac 23 years ago and underscores the close links between the Netherlands and France and the two leaders. The speech in The Hague comes after Macron raised eyebrows with comments on Taiwan after his recent visit to China. In an interview published Sunday, he asks: as Europeans, “is it in our interest to accelerate (a crisis) on Taiwan? No.”

