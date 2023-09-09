REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Support for the Madison County Recreation District is gaining large amounts of support. Members of the Campaign Committee have high hopes to get the question of a creation of the district on the ballot next election cycle.

“We probably see about 90% or more of the community that’s in support of it. We have not received a lot of opposition. Any time we’re out and about. It has been mostly positive,” said Chairman of the campaign Committee Kayley Fryar.

Saturday the Committee held an event that they hoped to drum up more support for their cause. Their event was to host their own duck race.

“It’s great. We have sold out of ducks almost, and a lot of support has come so far. So we’re excited,” Fryar said.

Fryar says so far the petition has 3,500 signatures and they need a minimum of 4,120. She says if you want to support the cause there is a variety of ways you can show your support.

“You can also find us on Facebook under Madison County Rec District campaign, or you can find us on Instagram under Madison County Rec District campaign and you can find us at local events around town after this event is over,” Fryar said.

Fryar says all of the ducks they had available for the event were sold out and all the money they raised will go to help get the district creation on the ballot.

