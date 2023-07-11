MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison County Transfer Station will be closed through August 3.
In the meantime, Madison customers should use the Fremont County Transfer Station.
Fremont County is only accepting household waste from Madison county and says to expect longer lines and wait times at the transfer station.
Madison County’s Transfer Station has been closed since June 19 for repairs which are taking longer than expected.
