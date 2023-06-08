The staff at the Madison Transfer Station say they know the closure affects a lot of people, but they are hoping to be open again July 6.

The Fremont County Transfer Station in St. Anthony will be serving the Madison County customers.

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison County Transfer Station will be closed for three weeks starting June 19.

