REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Bobcats boys basketball team got out to a big first half lead and held control the rest of the way in their 68-38 victory over Rigby.
With the win, the Bobcats advance in the 5A High Country district tournament and will play Thunder Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Trojans will travel to Highland on Thursday at 7 p.m. to try and keep their season alive.
