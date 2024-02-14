REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Bobcats boys basketball team got out to a big first half lead and held control the rest of the way in their 68-38 victory over Rigby.

With the win, the Bobcats advance in the 5A High Country district tournament and will play Thunder Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Trojans will travel to Highland on Thursday at 7 p.m. to try and keep their season alive.