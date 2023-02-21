REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Bobcats will go dancing once again, as Madison took an early lead and ran away with a 53-32 win against the Highland Rams Tuesday in the 5A High Country championship.

Luke Watson tallied a pair of baskets inside to help the Bobcats gain an early advantage, and a steal and fast break bucket from Nash Humpherys added to the lead in the first quarter.

Madison continued to build on the advantage, eventually winning the title by 21 points.

Next up, Madison heads to next week’s 5A state tournament, while Highland goes to a state play-in game Saturday at Burley High School.