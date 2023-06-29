By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and transported to her New York City home via a private ambulance, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Thursday.

“She’s in the clear,” the individual told CNN.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.