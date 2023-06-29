By Marianne Garvey, CNN
(CNN) — Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and transported to her New York City home via a private ambulance, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN Thursday.
“She’s in the clear,” the individual told CNN.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.