Mage was the first to cross the finish line at the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

The apparent win came after heavily favored Forte was scratched from the race earlier in the day after a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian found the horse had a bruised right front foot, Churchill Downs said.

Forte had been listed as the 3-1 morning line favorite to win the first leg of the sport’s Triple Crown.

