Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

The 3-year-old chestnut colt, trained by Gustavo Delgado, edged out Two Phil’s, who crossed the line to finish in second place, and Angel of Empire finished third, in front of the over 150,000 fans in attendance.

Mage’s win came after heavily favored Forte was scratched from the race earlier in the day after a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarian found the horse had a bruised right front foot, Churchill Downs said.

Forte had been listed as the 3-1 morning line favorite to win the first leg of the sport’s Triple Crown.

Mage will now have a chance to continue the chase for the elusive Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes in Maryland on May 20. The third leg is at the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 10.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of Churchill Downs. It is in Louisville.

