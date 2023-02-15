WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington. There are no immediate reports of damage .The quake struck Wednesday under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 50 miles. Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that caused widespread flooding and landslides that left four people dead. An earthquake in Christchurch on the South Island in 2011 killed 185 people and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.