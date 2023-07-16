BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has struck deep in the Earth under Argentina and was felt in neighboring Chile, but authorities haven’t reported any damage. The quake struck at a depth of 106 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Neuquen, in western Argentina, 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east-southeast of the town of Loncopue.

