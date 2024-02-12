LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Several topics will linger in the aftermath. Those include where this pulsating game ranks among the classics. And where the Chiefs rank among the game’s great dynasties. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City quarterback’s resume might be even better than Tom Brady’s was when Brady was this age. Taylor Swift made this game even more memorable with her appearance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. And the site was also unique. Las Vegas hosted for the first time.

