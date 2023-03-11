By BRIAN P. D. HANNON

The campus of a liberal arts college in Maine was put on lockdown early Saturday after a shot was fired in a student housing complex during what one student called a massive annual party. Colby College says no students were hurt during an altercation that involved a firearm being discharged at the Alfond Senior Apartments on the campus in Waterville, Maine. The school says no Colby students were injured and the suspect was not affiliated with the college. The school says police did not perceive any imminent danger but the college asked students to stay in place throughout the night out of an abundance of caution.