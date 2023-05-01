PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal that would give Maine one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country has come up for debate while passage seems all but assured because of Democratic control of the state’s legislature. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has proposed changing the state’s standard for women to get abortions later in pregnancy. If the proposal passes, state law would change to allow abortion after fetal viability if it’s deemed necessary by a physician. Maine’s current laws allow abortions until a fetus becomes viable, which is typically around 24 weeks. Maine Democrats are eyeing the change while many Republican-controlled states are looking to restrict abortion.

