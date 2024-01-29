By Adam Bartow

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — Lewiston Housing says the demolition of the former Martel School will start soon to make way for dozens of affordable housing units for older adults in Lewiston.

Lewiston Housing said Friday that they are finalizing their Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application to MaineHousing to help the project come to fruition.

The plans call for 44 housing units in the project on Lisbon Street.

According to the project website, those homes will be available to older Mainers earning less than 50 percent or 60 percent of area median income. Twenty-seven units will have project-based vouchers, allowing older Mainers to pay 30 percent of their adjusted monthly gross income toward rent.

