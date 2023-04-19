BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — State records indicate a Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and shot three others on a highway had a criminal history that prohibited him from possessing a gun. Police say the shootings began in the town of Bowdoin on Tuesday and then continued with three others shot on a busy highway in Yarmouth. One of those three remained in critical condition Wednesday. Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Eaton, of Bowdoin, has been charged with four counts of murder. Records show his past convictions include a felony that would have prevented gun possession. The origins and ownership of the firearms used in the shootings were unclear.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

