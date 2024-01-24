PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s top court is declining to hear an appeal over former President Donald Trump’s ballot status, keeping intact a judge’s decision that the U.S. Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado. Democrat Shenna Bellows concluded last month that Trump didn’t meet ballot qualifications under the insurrection clause in the U.S. Constitution, but a state judge put that decision on hold pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Colorado case. The judge told Bellows to await the outcome before withdrawing, modifying or upholding her original decision to keep Trump off the ballot. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on the Colorado case on Feb. 8.

