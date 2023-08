By Lauren Mascarenhas and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — A large fire erupted in a historic hotel in the smallest town of the nation’s smallest state Friday night, leaving the area with limited water and no power, prompting a state of emergency on Rhode Island’s Block Island.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire at Harborside Inn hotel in New Shoreham as all guests were safely evacuated and officials urged visitors to avoid the area.

First responders were still on the site Sunday morning, as water and power were being restored to nearby businesses, Joon Yang, a manager at Block Island Reservations, which manages Harborside Inn and other nearby hotels, told CNN.

Ferry service into the island was also restored by Sunday morning, according to the Block Island Chamber of Commerce.

New Shoreham boasts the unique distinction of being the state’s smallest town, and logistics to get to the island appeared to hamper first responders from getting to the fire as crews needed to be ferried onto the island to provide resources to put out the fire.

“Block Island has a fire department on the island, but this is the first time we’ve actually had to respond there,” said South Kingstown Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bradley according to the Block Island Chamber of Commerce. “It took about an hour for crews and a half hour by the Coast Guard boat.”

The chamber of commerce reported the hotel roof caved in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and first responders were able to put the fire out late Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Block Island Tourism.

Block Island Chamber of Commerce announced the State of Emergency in a Facebook post Saturday morning saying there was limited water and no power in town.

Morning ferries coming into the island were also halted Saturday morning, according to New Shoreham town manager, Maryanne Crawford.

“Unfortunately last night there was a horrific fire at Harborside Inn and we won’t be able to reopen till the rest of the season,” a Saturday Facebook post from the Harbor Inn Grill located in Harborside Inn reads. “Our staff and everyone in the building are safe, which is the most important.”

Block Island Reservations’ central office is located at the site of the fire, and their cleaning supplies and inventory were damaged, prompting the business to cancel and refund reservations for all its properties on the island through August 24, Yang said.

As the state deployed resources to respond to the fire, it was also dealing with a tornado and severe thunderstorms leaving “hundreds of large trees either uprooted or snapped at their bases,” according to the National Weather Service.

“From responding to an unprecedented tornado yesterday to helping contain a dangerous fire on Block Island, we are incredibly grateful for the tireless work of emergency responders across the state over the last 48 hours,” Gov. Dan McKee said Saturday.

McKee added his team is working with the US Small Business Administration and the Rhode Island Commerce team to provide assistance to small businesses affected by the fire.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.