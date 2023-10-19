WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A state of emergency has been issued in a northern New York county where the Fort Drum U.S. Army base is located, following a major water main break that has theft tens of thousands without water. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said Thursday that 32,000 gallons of drinking water from six of the state’s regional stockpiles were being deployed to Watertown. Smaller nearby communities have also been affected by the water shortage. Officials said a total of more than 45,000 people have been impacted. The mayor said the water system will likely be filled by Saturday or Sunday, followed by a boil water order for two or three days.

