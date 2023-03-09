PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested and will be brought to court to face corruption charges. Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia from March 2020 until August 2021, will be the country’s second leader to be indicted after leaving office. Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak began a 12-year jail term in August after losing his final appeal in a graft trial. The agency said Muhyiddin will face several charges Friday related to alleged abuse and money laundering linked to government projects awarded under his rule. Muhyiddin had gone to the anti-graft agency earlier Thursday for questioning for the second time in three weeks. Two senior leaders from his Bersatu party were recently charged with graft.