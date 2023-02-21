NEW YORK (AP) — The family of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X has announced plans to sue agencies including the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others for $100 million, accusing them of playing a role in his death. Ilyasah Shabazz, the co-administrator of her father’s estate, says that the agencies “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.” Emails seeking comment were sent to the CIA, FBI, Department of Justice and New York City’s legal department. The NYPD declined to comment.