BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta has banned the media from reporting on the activities of political parties and associations in the country. That’s according to a copy of the notice distributed on social media on Thursday. The order applied to all forms of the media, including television, radio, newspapers and journals. It followed a decision the previous day that banned all political party activities until further notice. The order was issued by the high authority for communication. The umbrella organization that represents journalists in Mali said it rejected the demand and called on the media to continue to report on politics in the country.

