HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark off Honolulu. The city’s Emergency Medical Services says the 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday near Kewalo Basin. The man wasn’t identified. Honolulu Ocean Safety patrolled the waters off Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana Beach Park, and lifeguards posted signs in the area.

