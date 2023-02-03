CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who exchanged sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old girl has admitted paying $20,000 in bitcoin to have the child victim murdered. He eventually called it off. Federal prosecutors say John Michael Musbach pleaded guilty Thursday to using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old Haddonfield man now faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 13. Prosecutors say he used a site on the dark web that claimed to offer contract killings in return for payment in cryptocurrency. The site turned out to be a scam. Authorities learned of the plot when an informant provided messages between Musbach and the website.