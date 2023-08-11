LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A man is in the Lemhi County Jail after a standoff in Salmon.
Authorities say the Salmon Police Department responded to a complaint about a tenant destroying the inside of an apartment he was renting.
While officers tried to contact 63-year-old Michael Krahn, others believed they heard Krahn manipulate a firearm.
The area was secured, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response team arrived.
They used an armored vehicle equipped with several tools which assisted in taking Krahn safely into custody.
Krahn is booked on a misdemeanor charge as well as multiple felony charges including felon in possession of a stolen firearm.
