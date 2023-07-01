BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Around 9:30pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Ammon Division were called to the Cabellas parking lot on S. 25th E. to investigate a report of a suspicious male in a vehicle who had been following a female.

As Deputies arrived they attempted to stop the suspect vehicle who continued to try and follow the female trying to drive away.

The male ignored commands from Deputies to stop and drove around a patrol car that pulled in between them, speeding up through the parking lot to try and catch the female. Deputies had to place their vehicles around the suspect who rammed at least 3 patrol cars trying to get to continue toward the female.

The male ultimately stopped and Deputies were able to remove him from his vehicle and take him into custody. The man was identified as 38 year old Ryan Barstad of Oregon and Deputies located almost 25 grams of Marijuana inside of his vehicle. Barstad told Deputies he was following the female because he thought she was in the Army.

The female victim told Deputies she thought Barstad had been following her for 20 minutes as she drove in circles around the Cabellas parking lot calling her friend who then contacted dispatch. It did not appear the victim had known Barstad prior to this incident.

Barstad was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on Felony Charges for 1st Degree Stalking, Battery on Certain Personnel, and Possession of Marijuana.