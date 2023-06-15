BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man has attacked two women near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, killing one. Police say the women were attacked Wednesday afternoon near the popular tourist site and the man fled but was arrested. They did not have details of exactly what happened. German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors in nearby Kempten said one of the two women died.

