By Sara Powers

FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan (WWJ) — A Farmington Hills man has been charged with making a threat of terrorism after posting a threat on social media against Palestinian residents in Dearborn, officials said.

Carl Mintz was arraigned on one felony count of making a threat of terrorism and a misdemeanor count of malicious use of a telecommunications device.

He was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 12, after Dearborn police were notified via an anonymous tip of his social media post proposing violence against Palestinian-American residents in Dearborn.

“Threats of violence against our community will not be tolerated,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. “We are pleased to see that the charges filed this weekend reflect the severity of the message of hate that this individual chose to post online last week.”

Mintz was given a $500,000 cash surety bond with no 10%.

In addition, if he is released, he must wear a GPS tether and cannot possess weapons or use the internet.

“We take all threats very seriously,” Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin. “Although we are currently unaware of any further credible threats, we have increased police patrols across Dearborn and at all places of worship in the interest of the public safety and security of our city’s residents, workers, and visitors.”

