THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was arrested last month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan woman has died in a South Carolina jail, where he was awaiting extradition to face a murder charge. Police in Three Rivers, Michigan, say they were told Saturday about the death of 53-year-old Robert Waters at the detention center in Beaufort County, South Carolina. Waters was arrested April 30 after investigators used genealogical data to narrow the list of suspects to his family, authorities said. He was charged in the killing of 19-year-old Cathy Sue Swartz in Three Rivers. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Waters’ death. It didn’t release further details.

