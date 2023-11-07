SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge’s order to deny bail is being challenged by a New Mexico man charged with attempted murder in the September shooting of a Native American activist during confrontations about canceled plans to reinstall a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Attorneys for defendant Ryan David Martinez are urging the New Mexico Court of Appeals to overturn a court order that keeps him jailed pending trial on charges that also include assault with a deadly weapon. The 23-year-old from Sandia Park has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the Sept. 28 shooting at a protest in northern New Mexico. Prosecutors expect the detention order will be upheld.

