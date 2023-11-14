GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man awaiting trial in the kidnapping of a 16-year-old western Michigan girl who was later killed has died from medical complications. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Tuesday that 63-year-old Gerald Bennett was admitted Nov. 7 to a hospital for cancer treatment. He died Monday. Bennett was found competent last April to stand trial in the abduction of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January 2018 in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles southeast of her Grand Rapids home. She had been strangled. Quinn James was convicted of murder in her death and was sentenced to life in prison. Totten said James hired Bennett to help him kidnap and kill Dumbuya.

