DETROIT (AP) — A man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two Michigan hunters has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million for wrongful convictions. Jeff Titus filed the suit Friday, just a day after a prosecutor dropped murder charges against him and ruled out a second trial. Titus’ convictions were thrown out in February based on newly discovered evidence. His lawyer, Wolf Mueller, says it’s a key threshold to get compensation from the state. Earlier this year, authorities acknowledged that Titus’ rights were violated in 2002 when his trial attorney wasn’t given a police file with details about another suspect. That suspect was serial killer Thomas Dillon of Ohio, who targeted hunters and others outdoors.

