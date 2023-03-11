FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-On Friday evening, Teton County Idaho Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a male driver with a felony warrant.

The male, who was armed with a handgun, fled in his vehicle into Fremont County, where deputies deployed spikes strips to bring his vehicle to a stop. One round was fired by the driver.

Swat Teams from Fremont County, Bonneville County and ISP responded along with personnel from Ashton PD to the scene on HWY 32, eight miles south of Ashton. At approximately 3:28 a.m., after several hours of negotiations with the male, he chose to take his own life. The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

No further information will be released at this time. We will release it through correspondence as it becomes available.