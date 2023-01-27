TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m.

A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars, travelling eastbound. A 32- year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box truck was travelling westbound.

As the Silverado was in the oncoming lane of travel, it struck the Ford, head-on. The Silverado then spun, and struck a 2010 Toyota Yaris, driven by a 56-year-old male from Teton, ID.

All drivers of all vehicles were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The driver of the Chevrolet and his two adult passengers were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

SH 33 was blocked for approximately five hours as the crash scene was investigated and cleared. Idaho State Police was assisted by Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department.