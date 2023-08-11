RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Officers where dispatched to Papa Murphy’s in Rigby to a report of a vehicle crash into the front of the business Friday.
A 1991 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 23-year-old man traveling south on Farnsworth Way at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate a right hand turn onto E Main. Hitting a street light pole and proceeding across the parking lot of Papa Murphy’s, crashing into the northwest corner of the building. This caused a significant amount of damage to the building.
The driver was transported by Idaho Falls Ambulance to EIRMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol is suspected to be involved in the crash. A warrant was obtained for a blood draw on the driver.
An investigation is ongoing.
Rigby Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff Office, Rigby QRU and Idaho Falls Ambulance.
