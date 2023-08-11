RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Officers where dispatched to Papa Murphy’s in Rigby to a report of a vehicle crash into the front of the business Friday.

A 1991 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 23-year-old man traveling south on Farnsworth Way at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to negotiate a right hand turn onto E Main. Hitting a street light pole and proceeding across the parking lot of Papa Murphy’s, crashing into the northwest corner of the building. This caused a significant amount of damage to the building.

The driver was transported by Idaho Falls Ambulance to EIRMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be involved in the crash. A warrant was obtained for a blood draw on the driver.

An investigation is ongoing.

Rigby Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff Office, Rigby QRU and Idaho Falls Ambulance.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.