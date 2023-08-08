AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 37-year-old man is in the ICU and a 16-year-old is in the District VI Juvenile Detention Center following a stabbing Monday.

At 11:41 p.m., the American Falls Police Department and the Power County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the location of 2162 River Ave on a report of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, they found a 37-year-old man laying semi-conscious in the alley bleeding from the chest.

EMS transported the male via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center where he is currently being listed in stable condition in the ICU.

A short time later, a 16-year-old man from American Falls was located at a residence on the 400 block of Lincoln. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. The juvenile was transported to District VI Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of aggravated battery.

Further details will be released when they come available.